Arsenal and Man United enter battle to sign 23-year-old transfer target

Patrick Schulte, the goalkeeper for Columbus Crew, may be the subject of a transfer battle between Arsenal and Manchester United.

The Gunners goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is starting to think about his future at Emirates Stadium after limited playing time at the club.

The 25-year-old goalkeeper, who just agreed to a new deal in the summer, has found himself on the bench ever since David Raya took over as Mikel Arteta’s first choice for the starting position.

Ramsdale had previously stated that he wanted to remain in north London, but after being demoted to a backup position, it appears he may be ready for a change.

Arsenal could need a new back-up goalkeeper soon

The Express reports that Premier League clubs are showing interest in signing MLS goalkeeper Patrick Schulte, with Arsenal and Man United ahead of the queue.

English interest has been aroused by the 23-year-old’s excellent MLS performances with Columbus Crew.

From his selection in the MLS draft two years ago, he has been under Arsenal’s notice.

He received his first cap for the USA in January, and his form has really improved subsequently.

The Daily Mail claims that Ramsdale is planning to leave north London this summer after considering his options.

According to the report, Ramsdale is also attracting interest from Newcastle United, particularly since Eddie Howe, their manager, is familiar with Ramsdale from their time together at Bournemouth.

A replacement backup goalkeeper is needed for Arteta, and Schulte has become a top contender.

Arsenal face competition to sign the goalkeeper

Man United are also looking for a back-up goalkeeper with Altay Bayindir linked with an exit from the club while Tom Heaton is in the final stage of his career.

The Red Devils are looking for a back-up option for first choice goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Given that Schulte’s contract expires at the end of the year, he may be available to sign in a bargain deal.