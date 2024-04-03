After Real Madrid’s Rodrygo, 23, had bids from Manchester United and Liverpool rejected, Arsenal have now launched an attempt to sign him.

Undoubtedly, Mikel Arteta is looking to expand his offensive options this summer.

There have been rumours that the team wants to add players like Victor Osimhen of Napoli, Viktor Gyokeres of Sporting CP, and Ivan Toney of Brentford.

Brazilian attacker Rodrgyo is now the most recent addition to Arsenal’s hit list, according to Spanish publication Nacional, via Football 365.

The winger, formerly of Santos, has received a ‘fresh offer’ from Premier League giants Arsenal to depart the Bernabeu.

Arsenal have started planning for next season

The Gunners are now two points behind Liverpool as they pursue the Premier League title, and the club’s management is already planning for the 2024–2025 campaign.

Florentino Perez, the president of Real Madrid, is open to negotiating Rodrygo’s exit should the right offer come along.

The Brazilian is reportedly eager to stay at the Bernabeu despite interest from elite European teams like Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, and Liverpool, so Arsenal will have fierce competition for his signing.

The Gunners are reportedly “fully aware that recruiting Rodrgyo won’t exactly be cheap.”

The Real Madrid president is not willing to accept any offer lower than €90 million for the Brazilian star this summer.

Rodrygo would add goals and creativity to Arsenal

Rodrygo’s efforts have earned him 138 league appearances for the Spanish giants in which he has scored 25 goals in La Liga.

He has also established himself as a mainstay in the Brazilian national team lineup, with 22 caps and five goals for his country.

Although Rodrygo’s contract renewal until June 2028 indicates his dedication to Real Madrid, Arsenal are still hopeful that they can sign him.

The Gunners are back in action in the Premier League tonight when they host Luton Town at the Emirates Stadium.

The North London club need a win to keep up the pressure on league leaders Liverpool.