Arsenal player ratings: Smith Rowe was Arteta’s best against a dogged Luton Town

Though Luton Town are struggling down towards the foot of the table, Rob Edwards’ side still play attractive football and so an Arsenal win wasn’t a foregone conclusion.

A win was necessary for Mikel Arteta’s squad if they wanted to top the Premier League table for 24 hours at least, and that wasn’t in doubt once captain, Martin Odegaard, put the hosts into the lead after 11 minutes.

The Norwegian led by example and there were other decent performances from the hosts.

Arsenal player ratings:

David Raya (5) – Had little to do but ensure he remained concentrated throughout

Ben White (7) – Had the Emirates Stadium on their feet after a stupendous drag back, and was solid yet dynamic throughout.

William Saliba (8) – Is there a more complete player in the Premier League at present? A towering presence once more.

Gabriel (8) – Perfectly complimented his partner, Saliba, ensuring yet another clean sheet for a team that have only conceded 24 all season.

Oleksandr Zinchenko (5) – Did well without being brilliant but gave the side some much needed balance down the left.

Thomas Partey (5) – A player that knows his future is elsewhere so really should’ve put more of a stamp on the game given he’s in the shop window.

Emile Smith Rowe (9) – Just his third start of the season but bossed things and had a hand in the build up to both goals. Will have given Arteta some food for thought.

Martin Odegaard (9) – A captain’s performance by the Norwegian who always leads by example. Drags his team-mates up to his level time after time.

Reiss Nelson (5) – His first start of the campaign and he was lively at times. Unlikely to get a run of games but needs them to ensure some sharpness.

Leandro Trossard (6) – Inventive and willing for the most part but lacked a bit of polish when required.

Kai Havertz (8) – Another understated performance but one where the German proved his worth to Arteta once more, his assist giving him 12 goal contributions so far this season – better than he managed at Chelsea.

SUBS

Gabriel Martinelli (4) – Tends to overplay things sometimes but his width offered something different.

Eddie Nketiah (4) – Busy and lively in the short space of time he had to impress.

Takehiro Tomiyasu (4) – Kept Luton at bay and almost curled in a beauty late on.

Jorginho (3) – Came on for the last few minutes and barely touched the ball.

Declan Rice (5) – Made life difficult for the visitors in the 20 minutes he was handed on the night.