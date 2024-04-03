Arsenal have been linked with Sporting CP duo Ousmane Diomande and Viktor Gyokeres in recent months and they are keeping tabs on the two players ahead of a potential move in the summer.

A report from the Portuguese publication Record via SportWitness claims that Arsenal scouts watched the two players in action against Benfica last night.

Gyokeres has been outstanding for Sporting CP this season, scoring 36 goals across all competitions. He could prove to be a major upgrade on Gabriel Jesus who has not been able to score goals consistently.

The Swedish international striker could transform Arsenal in the attack and help them win major trophies. Similarly, they need more depth at the back as well. Diomande would be a long-term investment for them and he could develop into a key player for the Gunners. He could form a solid partnership with William Saliba at the heart of the defence.

Arsenal could be priced out of Gyokeres and Diomande transfers

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal follow up on their interest with a concrete proposal to sign the two players at the end of the season. They are unlikely to be cheap acquisitions. Both players have substantial release clauses in their respective contracts. Diomande has a €80 million release clause in his contract and Gyokeres has a €100 million release clause.

It is highly unlikely that Arsenal will be able to afford them unless Sporting CP are reasonable with their demands. The Portuguese club will not want to let their key players leave for cheap and therefore a summer move for the two seems unlikely. It remains to be seen whether Arsenal decide to look at other potential targets in the coming months.