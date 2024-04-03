Arsenal team news: First league start of the season for Reiss Nelson

With Liverpool not playing Sheffield United until Thursday evening, Arsenal can go back to the top of the Premier League table with a win over Luton Town.

Though the Hatters are plumbing the depths of the English top-flight, they’ve shown on many occasions this season that they’re no pushovers.

Desperate for points, Rob Edwards’ side might fancy springing a surprise at the Emirates Stadium, though the visitors will need to be at their very best to turn over Mikel Arteta’s swashbuckling outfit.

Reiss Nelson starts for Arsenal

The Spaniard has taken the opportunity to shuffle his pack, with Reiss Nelson finally making his first start of the season and Oleksandr Zinchenko returning to left-back and Emile Smith Rowe handed some responsibility in the middle of the park.

It’s still a strong starting XI for the hosts, with David Raya in goal and protected by a back four of Zinchenko, Ben White, William Saliba and Gabriel.

With only 24 goals conceded this season – the best in the Premier League – the quartet will be keen to ensure the status quo remains.

? ???????? ?? ? Zinchenko returns to left-back

?? Smith Rowe in the middle

? Nelson makes first league start of the season Let's get back to it, Gunners ? pic.twitter.com/gJKLaKObv0 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 3, 2024

Thomas Partey, Martin Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Nelson, Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard are a fluid front six that have invention, physicality and desire in spades.

Roared on by another big crowd in North London, if the Gunners can secure another three points it puts immediate pressure on Man City who finish their game 45 minutes after Arsenal.

It doesn’t really matter what happens elsewhere though if Arteta’s side don’t hold up their end of the bargain.

It’s a cliche but every game really is a final now for Arsenal, and they need to prove that they have the mettle to hang in there right until the very end of the campaign.