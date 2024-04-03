Brighton and Hove Albion are interested in signing Getafe midfielder Yellu Santiago.

Catching the Seagulls’ attention during last season’s International Cup after he scored a crucial goal for former club Valencia to complete a 3-2 comeback in the quarter-finals, Santiago, 19, has emerged as a genuine transfer target for the Premier League outfit.

Viewed as a player physically, and technically, capable of competing in England’s notoriously fast-paced Premier League, Santiago, who stands at a giant 6’3″ tall, has been one of La Liga’s standout youngsters in recent times.

Brighton transfer news: Seagulls interested in Yellu Santiago

And according to CaughtOffside sources, Roberto De Zerbi has the young playmaker on his transfer shortlist with the Seagulls actively scouting the teenager as the club continues to eye some of Europe’s best talent.

Despite signing for Getafe at the start of the year, the Spanish club agreed to a one-and-a-half-year contract — meaning the midfielder is a viable option for any club looking to poach him at the end of the season — and Brighton sits front of the queue.

Since the start of the year, Santiago, who has represented Spain at under-18 level, has scored one goal in seven appearances in all competitions.

Before agreeing to the 19-year-old joining Getafe, Valencia successfully included a percentage on any future transfer.