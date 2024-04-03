Looking for Man United vs Liverpool tickets? — Look no further.

One of the Premier League’s biggest rivalries takes place this weekend — Man United will host bitter rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday, April 7, 2024.

Chasing down what would be their second Premier League title, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool know that to keep pace with fellow contenders Manchester City and Arsenal, this weekend’s matchup is a must-win.

For United, qualifying for next season’s Champions League is the aim, but without all three points later this week, Erik Ten Hag’s mission will be made virtually impossible.

Man United vs Liverpool tickets: How to buy

All football fans know how difficult it can be to secure tickets to a Premier League game, especially one as significant as Man United vs Liverpool.

If you have been unable to grab a ticket through the clubs, fear not, because Live Football Tickets is a safe and genuine alternative ticket supplier.

The website boasts a huge selection of tickets to all of football’s biggest games.

How much do tickets cost?

Tickets to Man United vs Liverpool on Live Football Tickets start from just £248.99.

Buyers can choose from a wide range of options, including the number of tickets, the seat’s location and whether or not they want to sit among the home, or away, supporters.

Hospitality tickets cost considerably more and their increased price should be factored in when deciding on a matchday budget.

How to get to Old Trafford

Getting to Old Trafford is really easy.

Once in Manchester, fans can catch the bus, train or Metro Link tram. Visitors can go to TGFM to plan their Journey to the stadium.

If travelling by car, use postcode M16 0RA to reach the stadium. Parking in and around the stadium is limited so using a taxi service is advised.