Coach tells Aston Villa striker to leave the club in summer

Nicolò Zaniolo of Aston Villa has received encouragement to quit the Premier League club and sign with a bigger club.

The Italian has been on loan at Villa Park from Galatasaray for the 2023-24 season.

According to PAOK assistant manager Gianpaolo Castorina during a chat with TV Play, the former Roma man got success early in his career that did not help his cause.

The Aston Villa player is well-known to Castorina because he was his manager at Virtus Entella in the 2016–17 season.

The winger, who had issues off the pitch, joined AS Roma in 2018 as a youngster and made a good impression on the Serie A team during his tenure.

The Italian has been told to leave Aston Villa

A few months before going on loan to Aston Villa in the summer of 2023, he moved to Galatasaray in January of that year.

According to Castorina, the Aston Villa player’s attributes have always pleased him.

“Any boy would have had difficulty finding himself catapulted onto an important stage like that of Rome,” he said.

“The acceleration in his career was perhaps something bigger than him. The huge problem was managing the huge success and career change. I too would have had some difficulties.”

Zaniolo’s future lies away from Aston Villa

They are taking their time to formulate a proposal, but they have requested information from the winger and haven’t made an offer yet.

TV Play inquired as to Zaniolo’s future destination, to which Castorina responded, saying:

“If I were him, I would make an intermediate step before a super top club. I’m referring to an experience at Bologna, a sparkling team that intrigues me.”

He will return to Galatasaray at the end of the season, where he will make a decision regarding his future with the team.