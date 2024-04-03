Video: Emery’s fury as Phil Foden blasts Man City back into the lead

Just as it appeared that Aston Villa were getting a decent foothold in their game against Man City, Phil Foden popped up with a magnificent free-kick to put them into a 2-1 lead.

Rodri had opened the scoring for Pep Guardiola’s side but they were soon pegged back by a fantastic finish from Jhon Duran.

Unai Emery’s side were holding their own but gave away a silly foul just outside the box.

Unfortunately for Villa, their wall parted with ease and Foden’s piledriver sailed straight through it and into the net.

Emery’s fury was clear as TV cameras picked up his reaction.

Pictures from TNT Sports, fuboTV and NBC Sports Soccer

