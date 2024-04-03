Erik ten Hag reveals Manchester United have launched an internal investigation into their injury crisis

Erik ten Hag has revealed that Manchester United have opened an internal investigation into their injury crisis.

Injuries have plagued United’s campaign and Ten hag who is under pressure has often been unable to field his strongest team.

Defenders Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof became the latest casualties with the pair believed to be out of action for a month with calf and hamstring injuries respectively.

They join Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia on the sidelines as the Red Devils become further depleted at the back.

Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans have eased defensive worries ahead of tomorrow night’s trip to Chelsea.

Varane who went off at half time in last weekend’s draw against Brentford is back as is Evans after missing the last two games with a calf injury and there was further good news as Harry Maguire returned to training amidst doubts over his fitness.

United launch internal investigation into injury crisis

Speaking ahead of the Chelsea game Ten Hag was asked why United were suffering so many injuries and responded: “We have an idea but we will work on that internally and deal with it.”

“There are no more issues, we don’t need any!’ said Ten Hag.

“In the front line and midfield we are okay and we have options there, but in the back line we have a lack of options.

“The good thing is back that Rapha Varane and Jonny Evans are in training this afternoon. Yesterday Harry Maguire was back in training.”

The Dutchman believes that United’s injuries are down to an ‘overload’ of games and pointed out that other teams had been suffering as well.

“You can’t prevent it, it’s not only us who’ve had this”,he added.

“The standards of the Premier League from an intensity perspective are so high, the overload of the schedule, international football is so huge, and we have internationals in our squad.

“Man City, Liverpool and Newcastle have problems, many other teams. We don’t train because we recover then you go up to the next game.”

Ten Hag and his team still have plenty to play for with the Red Devils still in with an outside chance of qualifying for the Champions League as well as having the possibility to win the FA Cup.