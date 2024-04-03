Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano says Man City plan to sell 28-year-old but no price tag set

The last two seasons have been tough in the career of Kalvin Phillips and with a loan move at West Ham not going to plan for the midfielder, Man City intend on selling the 28-year-old this summer.

The Englishman made the ambitious move to the Etihad Stadium from Leeds United during the summer of 2022 but failed to gain a spot in Pep Guardiola’s team. In fact, Phillips barely played and that prompted the midfielder to go on loan to West Ham for the second half of this season.

The 28-year-old hoped it would go well in London so he could secure a spot on the England plane to Euro 2024 this summer but instead, the Englishman will spend that month looking for a new club.

Man City’s plan is to sell the former Leeds star but it remains to be seen who comes in for the player as the Manchester club have set no price tag despite recent reports.

No price put on Kalvin Phillips by Man City

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano has provided the latest on Phillips’ future ahead of the summer transfer window.

“Man City’s plan is to sell the midfielder permanently this summer and they hope to receive a good proposal and are open to offers. There have been reports of a £30m transfer fee but I can tell you guys that the price tag has not been decided yet,” the transfer journalist stated.

“It’s still too early to mention interested clubs but for sure Man City will be open to discussions.”