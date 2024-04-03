Manchester City star Jack Grealish has sent a warning to Aston Villa ahead of their match at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

The Premier League winners, who are now three points behind league leaders Liverpool and also have a worse goal difference than Klopp’s team, are aware that they cannot afford to lose too many more points.

However, they will also be mindful of the threat Unai Emery’s squad poses, with their last defeat coming against Villa in December.

Grealish hinted on social media many hours before kickoff that he may start the match versus Villa.

Jack Grealish posted the message on his social media account

The post appeared on his Instagram story along with a picture of him working out, with the following caption: “Ready”.

After Man City’s 0-0 home draw with title rivals Arsenal on Sunday, manager Pep Guardiola unleashed a furious tirade on former Villa striker Grealish.

Although he entered the game as a substitute in the second half, the 28-year-old was unable to have an impact on the match against the Gunners.

Some people disliked Guardiola’s exchange with Jack Grealish

A section of the media criticised Guardiola following his intense altercation with Grealish.

When asked about what he told Grealish, the Man City manager said:

“I do it for the cameras and my ego.

“I need the cameras to sleep with incredible satisfaction.

“I always try to criticise players there and let them know how bad they are.



“Especially when Erling scores three, cameras have to be on me.”

For the first time since the 1962–1963 campaign, Villa will try to do the double against Man City.

In order to do this, they must become the first visiting team to win at the Etihad since Brentford in December 2022.

In other news, Guardiola hit back at Man United legend Roy Keane for his comments on Man City star.

Former Man City man could join rivals Man Uunited.