The reason why Jadon Sancho could still have a future at Man United

There was a sense of inevitability that Jadon Sancho would leave Man United on loan in January after his falling out with manager, Erik ten Hag.

The Dutchman had taken umbrage at Sancho’s social media post which appeared to indicate that the player was none too happy about being made a scapegoat for United’s failings.

Furthermore, ten Hag was effectively called a liar but despite this, the manager was still willing to move on from the issue if Sancho apologised to him and his staff in front of the entire first-team squad.

Sancho was clearly in no mood to do so and as soon as the window opened, he was off to former club, Borussia Dortmund.

Erik ten Hag could be set for awkward Jadon Sancho reunion

It’s long been thought that whether it’s Dortmund or elsewhere, Sancho will be plying his trade well away from Old Trafford in future.

However, football being what it is, the former England international could be handed a reprieve at the Red Devils.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the hiring of Jason Wilcox as the club’s new director of football could see Sancho back in favour.

That’s because Wilcox was Man City’s academy director whilst Sancho was there, and the player flourished.

Of course, any such reunion would really leave ten Hag in the most awkward of positions if he were still being kept on as manager for the 2024/25 campaign at least.

There’s no guarantee of that at this point, and it may well be that Sancho is welcomed with open arms because ten Hag has been moved on, but nothing will be decided until the end of the current campaign.

It’s clear that Sancho still has what it takes to succeed at the top level, and if the club can get the version of him that they thought they were buying, it’ll be like having an entirely new signing on board.