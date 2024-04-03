Tottenham ace was fuming at Ange Postecoglou during West Ham game

Tottenham drew 1-1 with West Ham on Tuesday night and as Ange Postecoglou’s men looked for a winner, the Spurs boss took off one of his best creators, with one pundit saying he did not look happy.

The North London club took the lead in the game through Brennan Johnson before being pegged back by a Kurt Zouma header. The clash did not have a whole lot of chances but going in search of a winner, Postecoglou subbed James Maddison off for Dejan Kulusevski in the 70th minute.

The midfielder is one of Tottenham’s best creators and although he hasn’t been the same since returning from an ankle injury in January, it was a surprise to see the 27-year-old being taken off.

TalkSPORT pundit Jamie O’Hara believes Maddison did not look happy with Postecoglou but admits that the Englishman is not a player to “throw his toys out of the pram.”

Pundit believes James Maddison was not happy about getting subbed against West Ham

Speaking on talkSPORT, O’Hara said: “Maddison taken off again and didn’t look happy,” the former Spurs man said. “And he’s not one to throw his toys out the pram I don’t think Maddison.

“He holds himself quite well when he gets dragged, but he doesn’t look the happiest in getting taken off.

“It’s a strange one for me in a game like that when the game opens up at the end like a sort of basketball match.

“Maddison’s kind of the guy you want on the ball in a moment where you need one killer pass.”