Video: Jhon Duran silences the Etihad Stadium with brilliant finish against Man City

If Man City thought that Aston Villa would roll over in their Wednesday night fixture, Jhon Duran’s first-half equaliser soon put paid to that.
Rodri had already put the reigning Premier League champions a goal up after just 11 minutes, but some excellent counter attacking from Unai Emery’s side silenced the Etihad Stadium.
City thought that they should’ve been given a foul, but the visitors quickly broke, and when the ball fell to Jhon Duran, he finished brilliantly.
Jhon Duran equalises for Aston Villa! ?
It's 1-1 at the Etihad! ?
? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/igeFogykW9
— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 3, 2024
Jhon Jader Duran Palacio SCORES!!
? 1-1 Manchester City vs Aston Villa
WATCH EVERY GOAL ? https://t.co/2w98QqADfX#PL #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/2rUOdj8hcR
— FuboCanada ?? (@fuboTVCanada) April 3, 2024
Aston Villa fight back! ?
Jhon Duran finishes off a clean move to make it 1-1 against the champions! pic.twitter.com/eX7zAhS2V8
— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 3, 2024
Pictures from TNT Sports, fuboTV and NBC Sports Soccer