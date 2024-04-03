Video: Jhon Duran silences the Etihad Stadium with brilliant finish against Man City

If Man City thought that Aston Villa would roll over in their Wednesday night fixture, Jhon Duran’s first-half equaliser soon put paid to that.

Rodri had already put the reigning Premier League champions a goal up after just 11 minutes, but some excellent counter attacking from Unai Emery’s side silenced the Etihad Stadium.

City thought that they should’ve been given a foul, but the visitors quickly broke, and when the ball fell to Jhon Duran, he finished brilliantly.

Jhon Duran equalises for Aston Villa! ? It's 1-1 at the Etihad! ? ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/igeFogykW9 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 3, 2024

Aston Villa fight back! ? Jhon Duran finishes off a clean move to make it 1-1 against the champions! pic.twitter.com/eX7zAhS2V8 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 3, 2024

Pictures from TNT Sports, fuboTV and NBC Sports Soccer