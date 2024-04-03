Former Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips has had a difficult time since leaving the club.

His move to Manchester City did not work out and he struggled for regular football with the Premier League giants. The player was eventually loaned out to West Ham United but his move to the London club has not worked out either.

His performance have been quite mediocre and the Hammers cannot wait to get rid of him at the end of the season.

Journalist Dean Jones feels that a return to Leeds could be on the cards at the end of the season, especially if they are promoted. Leeds are currently pushing for promotion to the Premier League, and it will be interesting to see if they are willing to bring Phillips back to the club in the summer.

“The best thing to do in moments of a career when you are really up against it and need to recapture form or confidence or both is to find a club that suits you and knows what you stand for. In that sense, I think it will be the case that Phillips will consider a return to Leeds United as it would be an opportunity to get back to being himself.

He was a key player for them and a return to his comfort zone could be ideal for him. He was one of the best defensive midfielders in the league during his time at Leeds and he had established himself as a key player for the England national team as well. Phillips will be desperate to get back to that level once again.