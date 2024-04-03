European giants Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are currently scouting one of Liverpool’s young transfer targets following a spectacular season.

Archie Gray of Leeds United has made 43 first-team appearances this season, making him one of the best young players in England.

He had no senior appearances when he began the season as a 17-year-old, but he has been a revelation in midfield, earning call ups to the England U19, U20, and U21 squads starting in October.

He has made 35 starts and is a vital member of Daniel Farke’s promotion-chasing team because of his tremendous talent and ability to compete at the top level.

In terms of his future, the Whites are in a great situation because Gray signed a new deal earlier this year, with his current deal scheduled to run until June 2028.

Liverpool also face competition domestically

The teenage player is reportedly attracting interest from Liverpool, Manchester City, and Newcastle United, while Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly closely monitoring his situation.

But according to HITC, Gray is also being pursued by Bayern and Real Madrid, who may make proposals during the summer transfer window.

Both teams reportedly sent scouts to see Gray play against Hull City on Monday night.

The story states that Gray played the entire 90 minutes as Leeds defeated Hull City 3-1.

Liverpool may find it difficult to sign the youngster

It would be intriguing to see Gray stay at the Yorkshire club to establish himself in the Premier League, as Leeds are poised to return to the top division of English football.

At his age, a strong showing there may pave the way for a significant move the following season.

Leeds reportedly believe they can hold onto their academy product even with increased demand for his services.

In the Championship, the Whites lead third-place Leicester City by one point. The two teams are vying with Ipswich Town for the two automatic promotion spots.