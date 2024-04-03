Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz in recent months.

The 20-year-old German international has established himself as one of the best young playmakers in European football and he could prove to be a superb long-term investment for the Reds.

However, a report from HITC claims that Liverpool’s pursuit of Wirtz has suffered a major blow after Xabi Alonso decided to continue at Bayer Leverkusen. Liverpool were linked with the 42-year-old Spanish manager as well.

Alonso staying at the German club could convince Wirtz to continue in the Bundesliga instead of moving to the Premier League. The midfielder will probably want to continue his development with regular football under the Spaniard.

Liverpool could certainly use his creativity and goals in the final third and it remains to be seen whether they decide to test the German club’s resolve with an offer in the summer.

Florian Wirtz could transform Liverpool

The 20-year-old midfielder has 11 goals and 17 assists in all competitions and he has the attributes to develop into a world-class player for the Reds. Liverpool need top-class prospects like him if they want to continue challenging for major honours.

Wirtz is unlikely to be a cheap acquisition and bio Leverkusen could demand a premium for him. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few months.

The German midfielder has all the tools to develop into one of the superstars in the near future. He is also versatile enough to operate on both flanks as well as in the central attacking midfield role. Whoever ends up signing him will have a tremendous prospect on their hands. The player is reportedly on the radar of Premier League champions Manchester City as well.