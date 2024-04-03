Jurgen Klopp is preparing his Liverpool side for an important run-in.

The Merseyside giants currently sit top of the Premier League table, two points clear of Arsenal and three clear of defending champions Manchester City.

The first of nine incredibly important league games will take place on Thursday evening at home against Chris Wilder’s relegation favourites Sheffield United.

And tomorrow night’s matchup against the Blades could be a must-win before kick off with Arsenal and City both set to play 24 hours earlier.

Liverpool injury news: Curtis Jones in line to return against Sheffield United

However, boosting the Reds’ hopes of securing what would be their 21st league win of the season, Klopp, as per journalist Neil Jones, has confirmed midfielder Curtis Jones is in line to make his long-awaited return from injury.

Jones, 23, has not featured since he suffered an ankle sprain during Liverpool’s 4-1 win at Brentford in February.

However, his manager, who spoke to reporters ahead of tomorrow night’s game, revealed the 23-year-old is ‘in contention’ to feature — probably off the bench considering the length of time he’s been out.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Joto boost

Going on to confirm Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota are also close to returning after both suffering knee-related injuries, Klopp said: “Diogo [Jota] and Trent [Alexander-Arnold] can be part of team training next week.”

There is also good news for goalkeeper Alisson. The Brazilian suffered a hamstring injury and, like Jones, has not featured since February.

“Alisson looks good as well,” Klopp added. “In his mind as well, next week, parts of team training.”

Thursday night’s game at Anfield, which is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. (UK time), will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 2.