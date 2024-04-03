Liverpool manager update: 41-year-old manager given outside chance to get the job

Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes need to speed up their decision to hire the new Liverpool manager.

The end of the season is fast approaching and Jurgen Klopp’s illustrious tenure at the club is about to end.

The obvious candidates for the Anfield job are Sporting manager Ruben Amorim and Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi.

After Xabi Alonso’s decision to stay at Bayer Leverkusen for another season, the Reds have been dealt a major blow in their chase to appoint Klopp’s successor.

A new name has emerged for the Liverpool job

However, there is an ‘outsider’ who has impressed the Liverpool chiefs this season. That manager is Bologna boss Thiago Motta.

Journalist Dean Jones asserted that the 41-year-old is “intriguing” Liverpool’s decision-makers in an interview with GiveMeSport.

“An alternative option for Liverpool could be Thiago Motta,” Jones explains.

“Outside of the two main candidates, he has a very interesting football philosophy that is intriguing to many at Liverpool. Bologna play with a fluidity that is very rare. One thing that is important to Liverpool is that they have a football philosophy to follow but also that they play in a way that suits the squad and means they keep evolving.

“It’s important to stress that Motta is an outsider at this moment in time but that he is interesting to them. Key info on the appointment is that as we start this week, Amorim remains the top choice and sources in Portugal believe he would take the job. This is a difficult week to progress any deal because Sporting have two huge matches against Benfica that he needs 100% focus on.”

Why is Motta attracting interest from Liverpool?

With his success with Bologna this season, Motta has established himself as a prominent figure in the managerial world.

He is a young manager, being in his fourth season at the senior level, at the age of 41.

But he’s already making an impression in Serie A, having guided his team to fourth place.

However, Motta has an intriguing and distinct opinion on how his teams should play football.

Marcelo Bielsa has an impact on his football philosophy, and his team plays an offensive style of play.

His inexperience works against him but there is no doubt about his capabilities and what he can do if given the chance to prove himself at a bigger club.