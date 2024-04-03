Liverpool and Newcastle United are keen on the Juventus defender Dean Huijsen.

The 18-year-old is currently on loan at Roma and he will return to his parent club in the summer. Top clubs are keen on securing his services and Liverpool and Newcastle will face competition from European clubs RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund as per reports via SportWitness.

Meanwhile, Roma are keen on keeping him at the club on loan for another season. It will be interesting to see if Juventus are open to the proposal. Meanwhile, Liverpool and Newcastle are ready to tempt the Italian club with a €30 million proposal for the young defender.

Juventus will not be able to give the 18-year-old first-team opportunities next season and therefore they could be tempted to sell him if there is a concrete proposal on the table.

Dean Huijsen might fancy Liverpool, Newcastle move

The defender needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and a move to Liverpool or Newcastle would be ideal. He would get to play alongside quality players in the Premier League and regular football in the English top-flight will accelerate his development and help him fulfil his potential.

Liverpool need to replace Joel Matip in the summer and the 18-year-old would be a quality long-term investment. Similarly, Newcastle need a long-term partner for Sven Botman.

Huijsen certainly has the potential to succeed in English football and he could develop into a key player for both clubs with the right guidance. The defender has not been a regular starter for Roma on loan this season and therefore staying at the Italian club for another loan spell might not be preferable for him.