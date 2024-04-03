Former RFEF president Luis Rubiales has been arrested.

The former Spanish footballing president hit headlines last year for controversially kissing female player Jenni Hermoso following Spain Women’s World Cup win.

However, the disgraced 46-year-old, who resigned from his position with the Royal Federation of Spanish Football in September, has made headlines again.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs , after allegedly receiving illegal commissions when negotiating the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia — a competition Real Madrid last won after Los Blancos beat Barcelona 4-1 in Riyadh — Rubiales, after arriving in Madrid from the Dominican Republic, was detained by police and taken into custody.

Luis Rubiales, detenido en el aeropuerto de Barajas, según @EFEnoticias. ? Estas imágenes se corresponden al momento en el que el expresidente sale del avión. ? Ha entrado en el vehículo después de tener una charla de cinco minutos con la Guardia Civil. ? @laSextaTV pic.twitter.com/JksfcvkEIw — Relevo (@relevo) April 3, 2024

The 46-year-old is now facing a possible two-and-a-half-year prison sentence.

He strongly denies any wrongdoing.