Video: Luton own goal gives Arsenal some breathing space at the Emirates

Arsenal FC
Posted by

As half-time approached at the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal were given a slice of luck in their game against Luton Town as Daiki Hashioka put through his own net when under pressure from Reiss Nelson.

Had the player not done so, Nelson, starting his first game of the season, would’ve swept the ball into the empty net.

More Stories / Latest News
Cole Palmer set to be rewarded with lucrative improved contract
Video: Odegaard gives Arsenal timely lead against Luton
Video: Rio Ferdinand makes outrageous Man City prediction

The two-goal cushion means some breathing space for the Gunners in the second half of a must-win game.

If they go on to earn three points, the pressure will be right back on Liverpool, who play on Thursday night.

Pictures from fubo TV and beIN Sports

More Stories Mikel Arteta Reiss Nelson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.