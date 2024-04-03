Video: Luton own goal gives Arsenal some breathing space at the Emirates

As half-time approached at the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal were given a slice of luck in their game against Luton Town as Daiki Hashioka put through his own net when under pressure from Reiss Nelson.

Had the player not done so, Nelson, starting his first game of the season, would’ve swept the ball into the empty net.

The two-goal cushion means some breathing space for the Gunners in the second half of a must-win game.

If they go on to earn three points, the pressure will be right back on Liverpool, who play on Thursday night.

??| GOAL: OWN GOAL BY HASHIOKA!! Arsenal 2-0 Luton pic.twitter.com/37Xu7bl5wu — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) April 3, 2024

Pictures from fubo TV and beIN Sports