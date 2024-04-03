Video: Brilliant Man City move finished off by Rodri as Aston Villa bamboozled

Man City started their game against Aston Villa with the bit between their teeth, and it was no surprise when Rodri slammed them into an 11th minute lead.

A brilliant move from the hosts bamboozled their visitors, with Rodri not picked up as he sauntered into the area.

It handed Pep Guardiola’s side a vital early advantage in what is a must-win game for the Cityzens.

Unai Emery’s Villa still have a chance to finish the season in the Champions League places but will not want to see their goal difference suffer too badly if they ultimately end up losing the match at the Etihad Stadium.

Slick, precise and typically Man City! ? Rodri gives the champions the lead! ? ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/9GRcTc8W6r — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 3, 2024

Rodri opens the scoring at the Etihad for Manchester City! ? @peacock | #MCIAVL pic.twitter.com/WfZzMJprQ6 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 3, 2024

Pictures from TNT Sports, fuboTV and NBC Sports Soccer