Video: Brilliant Man City move finished off by Rodri as Aston Villa bamboozled

Aston Villa FC Manchester City
Man City started their game against Aston Villa with the bit between their teeth, and it was no surprise when Rodri slammed them into an 11th minute lead.

A brilliant move from the hosts bamboozled their visitors, with Rodri not picked up as he sauntered into the area.

It handed Pep Guardiola’s side a vital early advantage in what is a must-win game for the Cityzens.

Unai Emery’s Villa still have a chance to finish the season in the Champions League places but will not want to see their goal difference suffer too badly if they ultimately end up losing the match at the Etihad Stadium.

Pictures from TNT Sports, fuboTV and NBC Sports Soccer

More Stories Jeremy Doku Pep Guardiola Rodri Unai Emery

