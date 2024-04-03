Porto striker Evanilson has been linked with a move to the Premier League at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old striker is on the radar of Arsenal and Newcastle United. A report from O Jogo via SportWitness claims that the two English clubs have scouted the player in action this season and they will face competition from Manchester United as well.

The striker has a €100 million release clause in his contract and it is highly unlikely that any of the Premier League clubs would be willing to pay that kind of money for him. Porto will have to be more reasonable with their demands in order for the move to go through.

The 24-year-old striker has been impressive form this season scoring 22 goals across all competitions and picking up six assists along the way.

Evanilson would improve Arsenal, Man United and Newcastle

He could prove to be the ideal acquisition for Manchester United next season. The Red Devils need someone who can share the goalscoring burden with Rasmus Hojlund. Evanilson could prove to be a quality long term addition.

Meanwhile, Arsenal need an upgrade on Gabriel Jesus. The 24-year-old Porto striker could prove to be an upgrade on his compatriot.

Newcastle have Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson at their disposal. However, Wilson is an unreliable option because of his availability. They need to bring in another reliable goal scorer and the Brazilian certainly fits the profile.

He has the qualities to thrive in the Premier League and he could be a quality acquisition for all three clubs. It will be interesting to see where he ends up. Out of the three clubs, Arsenal can offer him Champions League football next season and that could give them an advantage in the transfer race.