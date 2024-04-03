Man United lose key players to injuries ahead of Chelsea and Liverpool fixtures

Before their match against Chelsea on Thursday night, Manchester United have revealed a serious new double defensive blow.

Defenders Victor Lindelof and Lisandro Martinez are both expected to miss at least a month of action with injuries.

After missing two months due to a knee injury, Martínez made his comeback in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Brentford. However, he has since sustained a calf injury during training.

Due to a hamstring issue, Lindelof had to leave the game in the second half at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Man United defenders set to miss crucial matches

The FA Cup semi-final against Coventry and the match against Liverpool next week will be missed by both the centre-backs, who should return before the season ends.

They may also have a short window of time to recover in time for Arsenal’s visit on May 11.

Man United, who are sixth-placed in the Premier League, led by Erik ten Hag, take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night before Liverpool visit Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

The Dutchman will have more issues at the back with Martínez and Lindelof out. Raphaël Varane left the Brentford game at halftime, while Luke Shaw is still out.

Additionally, Jonny Evans’ injury has kept him out of the last two games.

It gets worse for Man United manager

The crisis at Man United keeps getting worse for ten Hag, who is under severe pressure to save his job at the club after a disappointing season.

Man United’s season can be saved by qualification to the Champions League next season or by winning the FA Cup.

At the moment, both of these situations are unlikely considering the poor form of the club.

With eleven points separating them from fourth-place Aston Villa in the Premier League, the Red Devils are currently in sixth position.

