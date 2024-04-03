According to a report, Manchester United are seriously contemplating replacing Erik ten Hag with one of the team’s previous assistant managers who has performed wonders in the Championship.

Man United are preparing an incredible move to reunite with Kieran McKenna, according to a TEAMtalk report.

The Tractor Boys have had a wonderful season in the Championship under McKenna, who is currently in charge at Ipswich Town, and back-to-back promotions are a genuine possibility.

The 37-year-old is now being linked to a return to Old Trafford this summer.

He is currently competing with Leicester City and Leeds United for an automatic promotion from the Championship to the Premier League.

The pressure has increased on ten Hag against after a disappointing outing against Brentford last weekend.

The Red Devils failed to hold on to their lead and conceded a late goal to lose two points in the end.

Man United are expected to make managerial change

There is a lot of conjecture that since there have already been significant behind-the-scenes changes at the club under Sir Jim Ratcliffe and more are planned, the managerial role may also alter.

With Man Utd currently nine points off of the top four, the Dutchman has had a challenging second season at the club.

Man United eyeing former manager

Having worked under former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the Theatre of Dreams, McKenna departed in 2021 to take up the position at Portman Road.

This season, he has led Ipswich once again into the promotion battle.

While other managers have been linked with the Old Trafford job in recent weeks, including Gareth Southgate and Roberto De Zerbi, the latest report suggests McKenna is being targeted now.

With little experience at the top level of the game for McKenna, the move would be a risky one from Man United.

