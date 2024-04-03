According to Record, Manchester United are prepared to pay over £86 million to get Benfica sensation Joao Neves this summer.

Neves’ development has been closely monitored by the Red Devils, who sent representatives to witness the teenager play against Sporting last night.

As per the source, the club is willing to offer Benfica more than £86 million in exchange for giving up their valuable player at the end of the season.

Man United will be making a number of changes to their squad in the summer with the midfield going through significant changes.

Casemiro’s fall has been abrupt, while Christian Eriksen is out of favor at Old Trafford.

Scott McTominay is simply a midfielder in name, while Mason Mount has not yet made an impression.

Kobbie Mainoo, who is only 18-years-old, is managing to keep it all together.

Man United need a new face in the midfield

The Red Devils are in desperate need of a new midfielder and they have been following the Portugal international for quite some time.

Benfica appear committed to holding onto the midfield player.

This implies that the wonderkid might not be permitted to depart for any amount less than the £103 million buy-out clause included in his contract with the Portuguese team.

Man United are keen to at least get Benfica to consider their offer, even if they know they won’t give in easily.

Since making his debut for Benfica last season, the 19-year-old—who Bruno Fernandes has called an “excellent” player—has shown enormous promise.

Neves could partner Mainoo in Man United midfield

The supporters would already be thinking of a Mainoo-Neves partnership in midfield, which might set the club up for the next decade.

He has demonstrated a great deal of maturity despite his young age.

Although the Red Devils and his agent Jorge Mendes get along well, they could need to activate his £103 million release clause in order to get him from Benfica.