According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Manchester United could keep an eye on Brentford striker Ivan Toney if they want to sign an experienced striker.

The Red Devils are looking to add offensive options to their squad in order to address their goal scoring woes.

The Premier League club have suffered this season due to their over reliance on new signing Rasmus Hojlund.

The young Danish striker started the season slowly but picked up pace at the end of last year and his impressive form has given Man United hope of a bright future.

However, they cannot completely rely on the youngster who has still not developed into the finished article.

Man United need a partner for Hojlund

The Red Devils need an experienced player up top who can share the burden of scoring goals with Hojlund while also helping him develop into a top striker.

Jacobs believes that considering Hojlund’s strong form before his injury, Man Utd might not necessarily pursue an older striker this summer.

Toney and Victor Osimhen, however, have been identified by the journalist as possible “experienced” targets.

Jacobs told GiveMeSport:

“Because Rasmus Hojlund is in good form now and is settled, Manchester United may not even need an older player with more experience because they may feel like Hojlund is shouldering the burden of goalscoring. If that continues between now and the end of the season, they might go a little bit younger, and that’s where Evan Ferguson and Benjamin Sesko come into play.

“If they go down the more experienced line, we can also potentially keep an eye out for Ivan Toney. Victor Osimhen is also a historical target for Manchester United. They tried for him when he was still at Lille.”

Toney’s big move could be to Man United

After making an impression in the top flight, Toney has been predicted to make a big-money move away from the Gtech Community Stadium.

Since getting promoted in 2021, the striker has scored 39 goals in the Premier League.

The 28-year-old has been widely linked to both Arsenal and Chelsea, although Mikel Arteta’s search for other options is said to have cooled the Gunners’ interest.