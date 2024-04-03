Man United open talks to sign wide player thanks to Sir Jim Ratcliffe factor

With INEOS in charge of their first transfer window, Manchester United are expecting a busy summer transfer window.

With the difficulties this season exposing the lack of talent and depth in the first team, Erik ten Hag’s team is in need of reinforcements in a number of areas.

This season, Man United have been especially weak defensively, with most of the back line struggling with form and fitness issues.

According to The Standard, the Red Devils are in negotiations to sign Nice defender Melvin Bard in an attempt to increase their defensive strength.

Man United need depth in the squad

Bard is an aggressive full-back as the club are looking to address fitness issues of both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

The 23-year-old has had a fantastic season in Ligue 1, and he may even be included in the French team for the summer’s European Championship.

The left-back, who is now playing in France for Nice, owned by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, is one of the players the team is reportedly targeting in the summer.

Bard is mostly a left-back, although he can also play in left midfield. In 23 games this season, he has two assists.

Both INEOS-affiliated teams stand to gain from a move to Old Trafford, as Nice hope to fetch a respectable price for a player whose contract is expiring.

Man United are expected to make a number of changes

Man United will probably go over their Financial Fair Play allotment due to missing out on Champions League football next season.

The club is hoping to work out a price with Newcastle to get Dan Ashworth off his gardening leave and back in the director role.

After serving his gardening leave at Southampton, Jason Wilcox will report to Ashworth; however, Man United hope to work out a compensation plan with the Saints so that Wilcox can take over as technical director at Old Trafford.

This summer, the Red Devils are also interested in a central defender, a striker, and a central midfielder.