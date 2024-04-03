Man United want €40-45 million-rated star with 22 goal contributions this season

Manchester United remain keen on signing Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen at the end of the season.

A decision regarding his future is expected to be made at the end of the month and a number of top clubs are keen on the 23-year-old right back. Journalist Florian Plettenberg claims that Bayern Munich will also compete with Manchester United for the talented defender.

Frimpong has a release clause in his contract in the range of €40-45 million and Manchester United certainly have the final muscle to afford him. The Red Devils could use a quality right-back like him and he could prove to be a major upgrade on Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The former Crystal Palace defender has been criticised quite often for his inability to contribute to the attacking phase of play. Manchester United need a fullback who is well-rounded and will contribute at both ends of the pitch.

Jeremie Frimpong is tailor-made for Man United

Frimpong would be the ideal acquisition for them. The 23-year-old is exceptional going forward and he could add a new dimension to the Manchester United attack. He has 11 goals and 11 assists this season.

The opportunity to compete in the Premier League will be an exciting one for the player as well and he would get to test himself against the best attackers in the world.

Frimpong is quite young and he is likely to improve with coaching and experience. He could easily justify the €40-45 million asking price in the coming seasons. The defender could prove to be a major bargain at that price.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can beat clubs like Bayern Munich to his signature.