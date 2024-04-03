There seems to be a certain manager in line to take David Moyes’ position as West Ham United’s new manager.

A former Premier League manager is reportedly being lined up to replace West Ham manager David Moyes, who is now facing significant pressure in his post at the London Stadium.

The 60-year-old Scottish manager has come under fire for West Ham’s subpar football style.

Even though the former Everton and Manchester United manager has enjoyed success with the Hammers after winning the Europa Conference League, the club expects more from him.

Moyes has ended West Ham’s 43-year wait for a major trophy but his job is still unsecure at the Premier League club.

West Ham like former Brighton and Chelsea manager

Graham Potter is well-liked by the Hammers administration, and the London club are reportedly eyeing the former Premier League manager, according to a report from GiveMeSport.

In April 2023, Potter was sacked by Chelsea after a series of poor results. The Chelsea owners and the fans lost patience with Potter after he failed to make an impact at Stamford Bridge.

Since then, he has been unemployed but reports of him making a come back this summer has surfaced in the media.

Potter has shown his class with Brighton and how he changed the trajectory of the Premier League club.

He made them competitive but also developed a unique high-pressing style of play that the fans admired.

West Ham could still keep Moyes at the club

The English manager has been linked to the Manchester United job since Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s minority takeover of the club.

The fact that Moyes appears to have complete control over his destiny at the London Stadium adds to the excitement of the season’s conclusion.

Qualification to Europe next season and an extended run in the Europa League might earn him a new contract at West Ham and things could change at the London Stadium.