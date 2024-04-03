Newcastle keen on signing Real Madrid midfielder

Newcastle are keen on making a summer move for Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos as they look to strengthen their options in the middle of the park.

It is no doubt set be a busy summer at St. James’ Park with plenty of activity expected on both incomings and outgoings.

With Joelinton out of contract in 2025 and there seemingly being not much progress made over a new deal for the Brazilian, Eddie Howe needs coverage.

Newcastle currently boast the likes of Sandro Tonali, Lewis Miley and Joe Willock amongst their midfield ranks.

Will Ceballos return to England?

Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo have reported that Premier League clubs are interested in Ceballos’ services with Newcastle particularly keen.

It’s been a difficult season for the 27-year-old who finds himself behind the likes of Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga and Federico Valverde in the Real Madrid pecking order.

The former Real Betis man has only managed 227 minutes of La Liga action per WhoScored and it appears there is little chance that his game time will increase in the coming weeks.

Ceballos himself is reportedly keen to leave knowing it is highly unlikely he has a future in Madrid, with Carlo Ancelotti appearing to be set on his first-choice midfield of Valverde, Camavinga and Tchouameni.

The midfielder has been linked with a return to Betis but a move to England can’t be ruled out.

Ceballos does have Premier League experience having spent time on loan at Arsenal and a potential move to Newcastle would give him the chance to showcase his abilities in one of the best leagues in the world.