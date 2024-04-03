Newcastle United could be set for a summer exodus with six players set to leave as free agents at the end of the season.

Eddie Howe’s men have endured a difficult campaign following the highs of finishing in the top four and making the Carabao Cup final last season, and they currently find themselves eighth in the table.

The Toon Army couldn’t follow up Saturday’s amazing comeback win against West Ham with victory against Everton as they dropped points after Paul Dummett gave away a late penalty.

Newcastle face tough decisions over out of contract players

Regardless of how Newcastle finish the season there is set to be a lot of change at St. James’ Park over the summer with a number of players set to move on.

The club have tied Fabian Schar and Emil Krafth down to new deals and triggered the one-year extension in the contract of Jamaal Lascelles which sees him stay at the club until 2025.

There are decisions to be made over the future of six players too.

Transfermarkt note that Dummett along with Matt Richie, Loris Karius, Mark Gillespie, Jeff Hendrick and Kelland Watts will all be free agents at the end of the season.

All six have represented the first team but now find themselves on the fringes of the squad with limited opportunities and it would appear unlikely any will be offered a new deal at this stage.

It isn’t just this summer that players are out of contract and Howe will be desperate to keep hold of key midfielder Joelinton whose deal expires in 2025.

Talks are apparently ongoing with the Brazilian and there is optimism that a deal can be reached, but if that doesn’t materialise then Howe himself has seemingly admitted that the 27-year-old could be sold this summer.