Pep Guardiola reveals details about his animated exchange with Jack Grealish

Regarding his latest exchange with Jack Grealish, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola couldn’t help but chuckle sarcastically.

Shortly after the final whistle in Man City’s 0-0 draw with Arsenal, cameras captured the two talking, with the Man City manager giving instrutions to the England international.

Supporters and pundits have asserted that the 52-year-old merely engages in such emotional conversations for the cameras when on the pitch.

When questioned about the recent interaction with Grealish before his team’s match against Aston Villa, Guardiola jokingly said that he only talks to his players to boost his ego while the cameras are on him.

Pep Guardiola came up with a sarcastic reply

He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail: “I do it for the cameras and my ego.

“I need the cameras to sleep with incredible satisfaction.

“I always try to criticise players there and let them know how bad they are.

“Especially when Erling scores three, cameras have to be on me.”

Guardiola’s exchange definitely seemed to have taken Grealish by surprise.

It’s unlikely that Grealish will start Wednesday’s match against his old team, Aston Villa, from the off.

For Man City, who are already behind both Arsenal and Liverpool in the Premier League title chase, anything less than three points would be a disaster.

Man City cannot afford to lose more points

With 63 points right now, Man City are third in the Premier League and know they need to win against the Villans if they want to win a historic fourth Premier League title in a row.

The Gunners put a halt to Man City’s 57-game scoring streak at home, and Guardiola’s team will undoubtedly face another tough challenge from Villa given their current form.

Nathan Aké, Éderson, and Kyle Walker are all out, but John Stones—who surprised everyone by being on the bench against Arsenal—might make a comeback.

Meanwhile, Guardiola has hit back at Manchester United legend Roy Keane.

Former Man City man could soon be making a move to Old Trafford.