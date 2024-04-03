Video: Quick fire double from Phil Foden sees England man complete hat-trick

Cometh the hour, cometh the man, and Phil Foden was certainly the chief destroyer of Aston Villa on Wednesday night.

He’d already scored the first direct free-kick of his career to give Man City a half-time lead, before completing his hat-trick with a quick fire second-half double.

His second and third of the night – which took the game away from the visitors – were brilliantly taken, and it’s no wonder the Etihad Stadium faithful were heartily singing his name.

The win gives Pep Guardiola’s side 67 points, putting them just one behind Arsenal at the top and level with Liverpool who play on Thursday.

Pictures from TNT Sports, fuboTV and NBC Sports Soccer