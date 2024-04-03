Chelsea captain Reece James makes decision amid Real Madrid rumours

Despite rumors that he is considering Real Madrid, Reece James has no plans to leave his boyhood club Chelsea.

The Chelsea captain is reportedly unwilling to leave the Premier League club during the impending summer transfer window, according to an HITC report.

The English full-back is focusing on getting back to full fitness before the season ends and making it into England’s Euro 2024 team.

Over the past several months, there has been a lot of speculation linking the 24-year-old to Real Madrid.

Chelsea star has been unlucky with injuries

James has had a disappointing campaign since he has missed the majority of it due to injuries.

After playing in just 16 top-flight games in the 2022–2023 season, he has only participated in 390 minutes of Premier League action this season.

Malo Gusto has performed admirably at right-back in the skipper’s absence, but James’ injury issues have become a cause for concern at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are evaluating their financial status at the moment. They may have to offload a number of players in the summer since they have spent a fortune on player transfers in the last few windows.

It’s a big part of the reason the 24-year-old has been linked to leaving the team.

Since he is a homegrown player, the money received from his sale will be recognised as a direct profit.

Though even the player is reluctant to leave his childhood club, the club has no plans to approve his departure.

Chelsea captain is unexpected to play again this season

The England international, whose contract expires in2028, is eager to establish his value as soon as he is fit.

After hamstring surgery in December, Mauricio Pochettino stated that he might not return to the pitch this season.

It will be difficult for the right-back to make it to England’s squad for Euros this summer.

It remains to be seen what Real Madrid can do to convince James if they are genuinely interested in signing the full-back.