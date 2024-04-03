Tottenham could be forced to sell Brazilian ace this summer to balance the books

Tottenham have enjoyed a decent first season under Ange Postecoglou, and their draw at West Ham on Tuesday means that they remain in the hunt to finish in the Champions League places.

The Australian came into White Hart Lane like a breath of fresh air, and quickly won over the Spurs faithful who were heartily singing his name after just a few games.

Though the Lilywhites have gone off the boil in some games, for the most part Tottenham’s style of play and appreciation of where each player is on the pitch has been a joy to watch.

Tottenham may need to sell Emerson Royal

Perhaps the biggest compliment that can be paid is that some of the football harks back to the halcyon days of Hoddle and Waddle.

Of course, not everyone will be delighted by what’s happened this season, with Emerson Royal, signed from Barcelona and on a contract until 2026, vastly underused by the new manager.

Football Insider even suggest that the North London outfit could be forced to sell the player to help with Financial Fair Play this summer.

Given that he’s not played anywhere near as much as he’d like, a move elsewhere might be considered the best course of action in any event.

The outlet note that Saudi Pro League sides were in for the full-back during the January window but nothing materialised at that time.

It also isn’t clear if the player would consider making a switch to the Emirates to ply his trade.

What does appear a foregone conclusion, however, is that he has no future with his current employers and on that basis, a move makes total sense.

How much Spurs allow him to leave for will be decided in due course.