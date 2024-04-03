Transfer news: Chelsea star could leave on loan, Aaron Ramsdale exit a possibility, no price set for Kalvin Phillips by Man City & more

This article was originally published on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, a subscription service. If you would like to receive Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive transfer news via email ahead of publication on caughtoffside.com, please sign-up for the service here: thedailybriefing.io

Chelsea star could go out on loan after signing new contract until 2026

Chelsea have tied Alfie Gilchrist down to a new deal until June 2026 with an option for a further year. The Blues academy graduate has established himself in the London club’s first-team squad this season under Mauricio Pochettino and has made 12 senior appearances throughout the current campaign.

Next season it is possible that the defender will go out on loan, internal talks are still taking place over this but for sure Chelsea believe that he’s an important talent to develop for the future.

That’s why the West London club wanted to make sure his contract situation was 100% sorted with a good salary and why they decided to proceed with offering Gilchrist a new deal. The player is super happy about this latest contract as he loves Chelsea and will try to make steps forward within the club over the coming years.

Aaron Ramsdale can’t stay on the Arsenal bench forever

There have been reports of Newcastle being interested in Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale ahead of the summer transfer window and I can say that it’s still too early to understand what Newcastle can do in terms of investments.

As for the player himself, for sure Ramsdale will consider his future this summer as the Englishman has lost his place as Arsenal’s number-one goalkeeper this season to David Raya. The Spaniard will move from Brentford ahead of the 2024/25 campaign and the Gunners could be open to letting Ramsdale go if good proposals arrive.

Ramsdale can’t stay on the bench forever and the plan to leave Arsenal is considered a possibility.

Busy summer ahead for Tottenham and Ange Postecoglou

Speaking ahead of Tottenham’s match with West Ham on Tuesday night, Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou said: “I’m not going to let this club rest on where we finish this year. I am here to win, I want to win.

“Where we finish this season should be a foundation for us being better next year.”

I really think Postecoglou has done an excellent job since moving to Tottenham from Celtic last summer and these words show the ambition he has for the North London club.

The move was not an easy one for him as it is a big Premier League club, he lost the club’s best player in Harry Kane at the start of the season, he had to work with a young squad and there is a lot of pressure being manager of Spurs, so I think he has done very well.

The players are super happy with Ange and the relationship the former Celtic coach has with the Tottenham board is also excellent. They made some very good signings last summer and I think Vicario has been one of their best, along with James Maddison and others.

I think the upcoming summer transfer window will be a busy one for Tottenham as they will look to add in multiple positions, not just one.

Roberto De Zerbi was never a Liverpool frontrunner

Reports have suggested that Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi is not one of the leading candidates to succeed Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager and as I’ve clearly said, the Italian coach was never a frontrunner for the job.

De Zerbi has had contacts with Bayern Munich over the vacant role in Germany but he has never had them with Liverpool. The Premier League club only discussed the Brighton boss internally as they continue to search for their new manager.

Liverpool are still considering all of their options but Sporting CP’s Ruben Amorim is the favourite candidate, however, nothing is done with the Portuguese coach.

No price tag set for Kalvin Phillips as Man City plan to sell

It has been a tough few months for Kalvin Phillips at West Ham since making the loan move to London during the January transfer window as things have not gone to plan for the player who just wanted to play more football.

Man City’s plan is to sell the midfielder permanently this summer and they hope to receive a good proposal and are open to offers. There have been reports of a £30m transfer fee but I can tell you guys that the price tag has not been decided yet.

It’s still too early to mention interested clubs but for sure Man City will be open to discussions.

Barcelona defender yet to decide his future

Marcos Alonso will leave Barcelona as a free agent at the end of the current season and it is simply a result of club strategy as the Catalan club want to go with something different in that position and Marcos knows that as it’s all clear between parties. There is massive respect between the club and player but he will leave in June.

Alonso will now look for new opportunities as a free agent and I’m not aware of any agreement between the defender or any club yet, despite reports in Spain linking him to Atletico Madrid.

It’s still an open situation and Alonso will take his time to decide what step to take next in his career.