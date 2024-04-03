Video: Odegaard gives Arsenal timely lead against Luton

Arsenal FC
It took a while to arrive and Martin Odegaard’s opener for Arsenal was greeted with a relieved cheer from the Emirates Stadium faithful.

Luton had proved to be stubborn opponents, and with the game being a must-win for the Gunners, you could sense an edginess in the crowd.

The visitors bit off more than they could chew as they attempted to play their way out from the back, and that allowed Arsenal to pick them off, moving the ball to Odegaard who fired in a low drive on 24 minutes.

Pictures from TNT Sports, fubo TV and NBC Sports Soccer

