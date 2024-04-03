West Ham United have reportedly decided not to sign Kalvin Phillips permanently at the end of the season.

The on-loan Manchester City midfielder has endured an awful spell at the London Stadium. Failing to find his best form, as well as displaying poor discipline including being sent off against Nottingham Forest last month, Phillips, 28, has seen his stock nosedive.

It’s not just domestically the 28-year-old has struggled though. Dropped from Gareth Southgate’s most recent England squad, the on-loan City star is now not expected to make the Three Lions’ final squad for this summer’s Euros.

West Ham make Kalvin Phillips transfer decision

Consequently, according to a recent report from Football Insider, the Hammers, who have the option to buy Phillips at the end of the campaign, will not be exploring a potential permanent deal, leaving the midfielder facing an uncertain future.

Set to return to Manchester City but unlikely to force his way back into Pep Guardiola’s first-team plans, Phillips, who has four years left on his contract, is a genuine candidate to be sold.

Back to Leeds United?

Interestingly, according to recent reports, the Yorkshire-born playmaker has emerged as a transfer target for former club Leeds United (The Sun).

Should Daniel Farke oversee the club’s instant promotion back to the Premier League, Leeds United’s hierarchy are expected to make City’s number 11 their top priority, despite selling him less than two years ago.

Since joining the Hammers on loan at the start of the year, Phillips, who has represented England on 31 occasions, has featured in nine games — he has yet to score a goal or register an assist though.