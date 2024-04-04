Watch: Cole Palmer converts from the spot to put Chelsea 2-0 up against Manchester United

Chelsea have gone 2-0 up against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge in the first half.

An early strike from Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher gave the Blues the lead, and now they find themselves commanding a two-goal cushion as Cole Palmer converted effortlessly from the penalty spot.

??| GOAL: COLE PALMER DOUBLES THE LEAD!!! Chelsea 2-0 Manchester United pic.twitter.com/eUuKNpypNF — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) April 4, 2024

While the home side are two goals to the good in this first half, it must be said it has been quite an even game which is where the scoreline flatters to deceive Mauricio Pochettino’s team.

As things stand, Chelsea are now just five points behind Manchester United and they have a game in hand on the Red Devils too, meaning there is a slight chance that the Blues could sneak a sixth place finish.