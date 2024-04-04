Video: Alexis Mac Allister lifts the roof off Anfield after scoring outrageous volley against the Blades

Liverpool have struggled to find separation against Sheffield United at Anfield, but thanks to an unbelievable strike from Alexis Mac Allister the Reds are 2-1 up.

Heading into the game, many neutral supporters and pundits were predicting a complete thrashing on the scoreline. In all fairness to the Premier League’s bottom club they have given a good account of themselves, and after a fortuitous equaliser things looked quite bright for the Blades.

In the 76th minute, Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister lifted the roof off of Anfield when he blasted a volley straight into the top right corner from the edge of the box to give the Reds the lead once more.