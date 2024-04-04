Watch: Gakpo seals three points for Liverpool against Sheffield United

Liverpool are well on their way to another crucial three points as they now lead Sheffield United 3-1 at Anfield.

It wasn’t quite the standard of goal than Alexis Mac Allister’s volley from the edge of the box, but nonetheless Cody Gakpo’s clever header has all but confirmed the win for the Reds.

After a beautifully angled long ball from Andy Robertson and a well-timed run from Gakpo into the box, the Dutchman made the finish look easy as he headed the ball down into the turf and into the bottom far corner under the stretching Sheffield United goalkeeper.

??| GOAL: GAKPO MAKES IT THREE!! Liverpool 3-1 Sheffield pic.twitter.com/fTXrLeVPeb — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) April 4, 2024

This result means it’s as you were heading into the next round of Premier League games, with Liverpool leading Arsenal by two points, and Manchester City by three points.