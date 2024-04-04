Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden has given a big hint regarding his future in the North East beyond this summer.

The 29-year-old Newcastle United midfielder, Hayden, is currently on loan at Championship side Queens Park Rangers and has made 11 appearances since his loan switch back in January.

Hayden, who joined St James’ Park in 2016, slipped down the hierarchy under Eddie Howe due to consecutive knee injuries.

Finding success at QPR, he’s now willing to make his move permanent, showing interest in joining the Hoops. He revealed in a recent interview with Newcastle World.

Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden wants to stay at QPR

“It’s a situation where myself and the club [Newcastle] will have to sit down in the summer and discuss what they want to do. I had to take a pay-cut to go to QPR, which I was happy to do for the last few months of the season, to get games.

“But it’ll be back to square one in the summer but hopefully I can help keep QPR up and would love to stay here if possible.”

The former England youth international has made a total of 171 appearances for the Magpies, but he may never get the chance to add to that tally.

It does seem very likely that Newcastle will part ways with Hayden in the summer. The midfielder has not featured in the Premier League for Newcastle since the 2020/21 campaign, and even then he only managed 14 appearances.

His last competitive game in a black and white shirt came against Manchester City back in December 2021 where he was on the end of a 4-0 thumping.