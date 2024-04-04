Euro giants keen on 6ft 4in Chelsea player with just 24 appearances for the club

Chelsea defender Benoit Badiashile has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

A report from TuttoMercatoWeb claims that AC Milan are keen on improving their defensive options and they have identified the 23-year-old French defender as a potential target.

Badiashile has struggled for regular game time at Chelsea and he needs to leave the club in order to play regularly. The opportunity to move to AC Milan could be an attractive option for the 6ft 4 in defender.

He has started just seven games in the league this season and a player with his potential needs to play more often. The Frenchman has made 24 appearances for the Blues since joining the club in January 2023.

The 23-year-old is likely to improve with coaching and experience in the coming seasons and he could develop into a key player for AC Milan in the long term.

The report from TuttoMercatoWeb claims that the player is likely to have a low price tag and it remains to be seen whether the Italian giants can get the deal done.

Chelsea could be forced to sell Benoit Badiashile

Chelsea are expected to cash in on a number of players this summer as they look to comply with the financial regulations.

They missed out on Champions League qualification last season and they are set to miss out on a top four finish once again this year. That has come as a major blow to their revenues and they will need to sell some players in order to balance the books.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if Chelsea doesn’t decided to sell Badiashile and Milan should take up the opportunity to secure his signature.