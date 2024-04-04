Pundit claims Aston Villa player should be fined after his actions vs. Man City

For his part in the goal that put Manchester City ahead of Aston Villa, Nicolo Zaniolo faced criticism.

At the Etihad, Jhon Duran and Rogers executed a one-two to immediately bring Villa back on equal terms after Rodri gave City an early lead.

However, Phil Foden—who would go on to score a hat-trick in Villa’s 4-1 loss—restored the home team’s advantage just before halftime, drawing criticism for Zaniolo.

He scored his first goal of the game from a free-kick that was taken just outside the Villa box; the wall in the free-kick received heavy criticism.

Aston Villa player called out for his actions

Don Hutchison was critical of the Villa player and how he should be punished for his actions.

The analyst said he was ashamed of the Italian’s lack of courage in the Aston Villa wall and that he truly cowered down when it came to stopping Phil Foden’s attempt.

Speaking to ESPN, he said:

“It’s criminal, this is why I couldn’t be a coach or a manager because I would’ve done Zaniolo a week’s wages it was that bad. It’s a lack of bravery, you’re standing in the wall and the coaches have put you in the wall to take one for the team, he’s chickened out of it, it’s a no-no.”

What Zaniolo did cost Villa big time in a crucial match against one of the best teams in the league.

Aston Villa are battling Tottenham for a top four finish

In spite of the disheartening loss, Unai Emery’s team is still two points ahead of Tottenham in the Premier League standings, after Spurs only managed a 1-1 draw against West Ham on Tuesday.

However, Spurs have an advantage of a game in hand on Aston Villa.

Emery’s team were without their talisman Ollie Watkins who was out with a hamstring injury.

He would be hoping to bring the England international back as soon as possible to continue their fight for a top four finish.