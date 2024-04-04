Chelsea and Liverpool are ready to fight with PSG for €200 million transfer

Chelsea, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain are all willing to splash the cash to sign Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Jr. this summer.

There is a lot of anticipation and excitement around Kylian Mbappe’s impending transfer to Real Madrid, which is reportedly scheduled to happen during the summer transfer window.

There is some conjecture that the Frenchman’s presence would cause a disruption of some kind in the locker room.

It has given rise to reports that big teams in the Premier League are interested in signing Rodrygo.

More rumors now indicate that elite teams are reportedly after Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo’s fellow attacker.

Chelsea and Liverpool are ready to battle PSG

According to El Debate (via SPORT), Vinicius Jr. is a target for Chelsea, Liverpool and PSG, and they are all willing to pay a lot of money to sign him this summer.

The teams mentioned above are ready to take advantage of Mbappe’s arrival by making a move for the Brazilian superstar.

Over the last several years, the 23-year-old has been subjected to a lot of racial insults in La Liga.

Additionally, he is not shielded from officials during the games. The clubs who are interested are also taking that into consideration.

Therefore, PSG and the two Premier League heavyweights would be willing to provide Vinicius a way out by giving a whopping €200 million in exchange for his services.

The attacker wants to stay at the Spanish giants

Real Madrid have no intention of selling Rodrygo or Vinicius, despite the reported uncertainty surrounding their futures.

It is believed that Mbappe’s arrival won’t create any issues in the locker room, and the La Liga leaders have enough money to accommodate the Frenchman without having to make any sales.

The Brazilian international is willing to battle for both his spot in the team and against the treatment of the supporters, and he has no plans to quit the Santiago Bernabeu.