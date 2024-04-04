Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku is set to leave the club permanently in the summer.

The striker is currently on loan at Italian club Roma and he has been outstanding for them. According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, the Blues could demand a fee of around €60 million for the Belgian striker. However, they could end up accepting a fee of around €40 million in the end.

Lukaku does not have a future at Chelsea and he needs to move on in the summer. He has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia and Tavolieri claims that discussions are ongoing between Chelsea and the Saudi Arabian FA for the striker.

Lukaku could prove to be a quality acquisition for the Saudi Pro League and he has managed to regain his form and confidence this season. The Belgian has scored goals consistently for Roma and he is unlikely to have any shortage of suitors if he is made available for a reasonable price.

The striker has 18 goals and four assists in all competitions. It will be interesting to see if the player decides to move to Saudi Arabia in the summer. There is no doubt that he is still good enough to play for top clubs in a top European league.

Chelsea could use someone like Romelu Lukaku

Meanwhile, Chelsea will need to invest in a quality striker at the end of the season. Nicolas Jackson has failed to solve their goalscoring problems and the Blues need to bring in an upgrade. Lukaku would have been a quality option for them but the Blues are unwilling to bring him back to the club and the player is not keen on a return either.

It would be ideal for Chelsea to sell the player permanently and cut their losses on him.

Chelsea need to raise funds this summer in order to balance the books and comply with financial regulations. Selling Lukaku for a fee of around €40-60 million will certainly help them in the transfer market.

Chelsea are likely to miss out on European qualification and it will be a major hit to their revenues. They will need to raise funds by selling players in the summer if they want to improve their squad for the next season.