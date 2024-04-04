Erik ten Hag insists it was Mason Mount’s choice to leave Chelsea

Erik ten Hag has claimed that it was Mason Mount’s decision to leave Chelsea and join Manchester United last summer.

Mount, who had been at Chelsea since the age of six completed a move to Old Trafford in a deal worth up to £60m.

The 25-year-olds exit came after a long contract stand-off with the Blues and the midfielder was eventually sold with a year remaining on his deal as both parties were unable to come to an agreement.

It had been reported that because Mount counted as a homegrown player his sale was seen as the ideal way to raise some money after a heavy outlay in the transfer window.

Mount wanted to leave Chelsea?

ESPN reported that Chelsea were entertaining offers for Mount as far back as December 2022 with both Arsenal and Liverpool interested in the England international.

Mount hasn’t had the best of times since arriving at Old Trafford and inheriting the iconic number seven shirt with injuries limiting him to just 14 appearances in all competitions this season.

He did score his first goal for United in last weekend’s draw with Brentford and is line to feature in Thursday’s trip to Stamford Bridge.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the clash with Mauricio Pochettino’s men, the Dutchman praised Mount and also insisted it was his choice to leave the Blues.

“I don’t think Chelsea wanted to sell him,” he said.

“They wanted to keep him and offered him a new contract many times. But he wanted to make this step.”

The ESPN report claims that Mount has found it difficult to deal with his limited availability this season with the former Chelsea man keen to win over the fans as quickly as possible.

It also states that Mount had been left disappointed by the perception that he left Stamford Bridge for financial reasons and the United man is no doubt set for a hostile reception.

In total Mount made 195 appearances for his boyhood club and helped them win the Champions League in 2021 as well as twice being named the Blues Player of The Year.